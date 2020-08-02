1/1
Edward John Schade
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schade
EDWARD JOHN SCHADE
June 9, 1935
July 29, 2020
Long time Palmer Lake resident, Edward Schade, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and loyal "heart beat" Beau, on 07/29/2020. Ed was born to George and Ora Hatton Schade on June 9, 1935. He is survived by 2 sisters, Mary Fields (Jack) and Ora Shay (Jim). He married Judith (Judy) Heskett on August 10th 1958. They had 4 children Ora (Kathy) Wilson (Teddy), Susan Gillin (Greg), Bill Schade (Nancy), and Amy Light (Brian). They have 10 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.
Ed taught school in District 20 for 34 years, where he also drove the "out of bounds" kids to school, coached several sports, and mentored many students. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, dog lover, and card player, but his proudest accomplishment was his family. He loved to have his family with him for every occasion possible. He was a member of the Masons and the Al Kaly Shrine. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, daughter Susan, and 2 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospital, www.lovetothersue.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 2, 2020
Becky Pantano (Rogers)
Friend
August 2, 2020
Air Academy Jr. High (now Challenger). Your impact was lifelong. Thank you for your guidance. May God bless you and thank you for being a part of my life.
Jennifer
Student
August 2, 2020
Judy, so sorry for your loss. Ed was always so good to call my brother, John Hutte, to catch up. I guess they can talk all they want now.
Debby Hutte Fagan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved