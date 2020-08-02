Schade
EDWARD JOHN SCHADE
June 9, 1935
July 29, 2020
Long time Palmer Lake resident, Edward Schade, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and loyal "heart beat" Beau, on 07/29/2020. Ed was born to George and Ora Hatton Schade on June 9, 1935. He is survived by 2 sisters, Mary Fields (Jack) and Ora Shay (Jim). He married Judith (Judy) Heskett on August 10th 1958. They had 4 children Ora (Kathy) Wilson (Teddy), Susan Gillin (Greg), Bill Schade (Nancy), and Amy Light (Brian). They have 10 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.
Ed taught school in District 20 for 34 years, where he also drove the "out of bounds" kids to school, coached several sports, and mentored many students. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, dog lover, and card player, but his proudest accomplishment was his family. He loved to have his family with him for every occasion possible. He was a member of the Masons and the Al Kaly Shrine. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, daughter Susan, and 2 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospital, www.lovetothersue.org
