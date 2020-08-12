1/1
Edward Maestas
1952 - 2020
Maestas
EDWARD "SQUEAKY" MAESTAS
July 21, 1952
July 28, 2020
Ed went to be with the Lord on 7/28/20.
Beloved husband of 52 years. Devoted father/grandfather/great-grandfather. The youngest of 16 and will be greatly missed. Ed is survived by the love of his life & best friend Lucy, 3 children, Lisa, Floyd, and Tonya, 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & 4 siblings. Preceding him in death are his parents, Porfirio & Frances Maestas & 11 siblings. A celebration of life service will be held on August 15 @ UMOT Church: 2040 Jet Wing Dr. 80916 from 2-3pm followed by a gathering @ Bear Creek Park: 1950 S. 21st St. 80906 Pav.5 from 3:30-5:30pm. Flowers can be delivered to the church between 11 AM & 1 PM



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
