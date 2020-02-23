Kieffer
EDWARD "ED" VIRGIL KIEFFER
October 22, 1922 February 19, 2020
Edward "Ed" Virgil Kieffer, age 97, was a longtime resident of the Ellicott and Colorado Springs area. Ed passed away February 19, 2020.
He was a longtime member of the Ellicott Open Door Church. Ed Kieffer loved the simple country life on the farm and horses. He loved helping and serving others in his community and he was known for telling a few jokes and pranks that would always grab you by surprise.
Ed was a World War II Veteran, serving in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Kieffer in 2013.
Ed is survived by his three children, Edward E. Kieffer, Kenneth Kieffer, and Shauna Jean Harris, and their spouses; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Visitation, 4:00PM-7:00PM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte AVenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Funeral Service, 2:00PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, Morris County, Council Grove, Kansas.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020