Weissler
COLONEL EDWIN M. WEISSLER
February 3, 1932 August 26, 2020
Colonel Edwin M. Weissler took his final flight on August 26, 2020. Born in Chicago on February 3, 1932, Ed lived a long happy life filled with adventure, humor and love. After his father had a stroke in 1951, Ed stepped in to help support his parents. He traded in his aspiration of being a civil engineer for pilot wings, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in February 1952. The next year, he married the love of his life, Carol (Klein). Together they left Chicago for the life of military nomads. Son Mark was born in Georgia, daughter Lisa (Marshal) in Texas. Then came Paul soon followed by Lynn (Ed), both born in Washington, D.C.
Ed loved his family and he loved flying. As an Air Force pilot, he had the opportunity to travel the globe. From 1955 to 1961, he flew with the 1739th Ferrying Squadron in Amarillo, Texas and the 40th Air Transport Squadron at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. His assignments included delivery of the last B-26 aircraft to Cuba prior to its takeover by Fidel Castro. From 1959 to 1961, Ed took time out on the ground to earn his BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois. For the next four years, Ed worked as senior project electrical engineer with the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland where he was responsible for the development of specialized multi-million-dollar communications equipment that remained in use for decades.
Ed took back to the sky in 1965, flying C-124s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah. In January 1968, just before the TET Offensive, Ed began a year-long assignment planning combat air rescue operations with the 3rd Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Group on Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam. Upon returning home, Ed went back to the University of Illinois where he earned his master's degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduating in 1971, he was assigned to the Office of the Inspector General headquarters on Andrews Air Force Base. He still managed to find time to fly and, in the spring of 1971, Ed received his Command Pilot Wings having over 5,000 flying hours.
Throughout his Air Force career, Ed climbed steadily through the ranks and was promoted to full Colonel in 1973. His last job in his 25-year military career was in Germany where he served as Commander of the 1945th Communications Group headquartered at Rhein-Main Air Base and then took on communications planning and programming actions at Lindsey Air Station in Wiesbaden. Ed's decorations and awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unity Award with one Oak Leaf Cluster and many more.
The adventures continued after Ed's retirement from the Air Force in 1976. In 1977, the family moved to Colorado Springs. It was Ed and Carol's nineteenth move in 25 years. Ed worked for four aerospace companies over the next 25 years until he finally embraced retirement in 2002. Following his retirement, Ed and Carol stayed active with Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs and other volunteer activities and with their many friends who shared their zest for life and laughter.
Ed is remembered for his kindness, generosity and a sense of humor that never left him, even as his health began to fail. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, his four children and their spouses and loving nieces and nephews. His family and friends take great comfort in knowing his was a life well-lived and will cherish the memories they made together. They are also grateful to the caregivers who offered comfort and compassion during Ed's final years.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be delayed until it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temple Shalom Senior Program or the Alzheimer's Association
.