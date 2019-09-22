Behana
EILEEN (OELRICH) BEHANA
Oct. 2, 1931
Sept. 7, 2019
Eileen Oelrich Behana passed away Sept. 7, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Omaha, Neb., and baptized there on Nov. 1 of the same year.
She was preceded in death by her parents William F. and Anna Gehrke Oelrich; brothers Martin and Wilfred Oelrich; sister Madeleine Holmes; and nephew Paul Oelrich.
Following her graduation from the University of Nebraska in 1953, she worked in Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, Calif., before becoming a Civil Service employee. Her federal career included jobs in Washington, D.C.; San Diego, Calif.; Cherry Point, N.C.; and Honolulu, Hawaii. After 30 years' service, she retired as military historian on the staff of the Commander in Chief Pacific at Camp Smith in Hawaii. In 1990 she moved to Albuquerque where she enjoyed volunteer work at Immanuel Lutheran Church and temporary employment at the University of New Mexico.
Eileen is survived by two nieces and three nephews; two grandnieces and five grandnephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Eileen's honor to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019