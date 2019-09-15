Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine D. Weagel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Weagel

ELAINE D WEAGEL

April 15, 1927 September 9, 2019

It is with deep sadness the family of Elaine D. Weagel announces her passing on September 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Family members were at her side while others held her in prayers.

Elaine was born in Watertown, SD in April 1927, the first child of Richard and Hulda Stoltenburg. She grew up in a hardworking, farming community where she met and married Charles Edgar (Ed) Weagel. In 1964 she, Ed and their 5 children moved to Colorado Springs where they owned and operated C & E Suzuki Sales for 31 years.

Elaine, preceded in death by Ed, a brother and a grandchild, she is survived by son Terry Weagel (Elaine) of CO, son Curt Weagel (Linda) of NV, daughter Debra Brazee of NC, daughter Brenda (Gary) Crane of CO, son Kent (Debbie) Weagel of CO, 3 siblings, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home 3825 Airport Rd Thursday, September 19, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Grace Lutheran Church 1125 E Boulder Street Friday, September 20, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial to Grace Lutheran Church.







