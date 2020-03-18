Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Kelly. View Sign Service Information Ascension Lutheran Church 2505 N Circle Dr Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly

ELAINE KELLY

July 13, 1936

March 13, 2020

Elaine Kelly (83) passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was born on July 13, 1936 in Bruning, Nebraska to William and Ida (Kettlehut) Schutte. She grew up in Goodland, Kansas where she met and married her sweetheart of 63 years, Bob in October of 1956. They moved to the Colorado Springs area in 1961 where they raised their three children.

Elaine was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church. She volunteered regularly at Ascension in addition to working for a number of years at Green Belt Turf Farm and Black Forest Lumber Company. Elaine was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she was known for her cookie baking talents. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her husband, Bob, and three siblings Roger (Margaret), Wanda, and Jana as well as children Bruce (Sheila), Glenda, and Craig, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private service will occur at Ascension Lutheran Church and a public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Elaine's memory may be made to the KPC Kids Place through Ascension Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family Services.





