Kirby

ELAINE L. KIRBY

July 10, 1949

March 29, 2019

Elaine L. Kirby 69 of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on March 29, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1949 in Edgemont, South Dakota to the late John and Alice Coates.

Elaine met the love of her life at the age of 16 in 1966 and celebrated 53 years of wedded bliss to George Kirby. They had three wonderful daughters; Tammy, Dawn and Nicole.

She obtained her AA Degree in Accounting while studying at Butte College, in California. She completed her studies in her 30's and graduated with honors. She help start Bobby Sox softball league for girls, where she managed 120 girls and served on the board.

Elaine traveled to two countries and several states while raising her girls. She made most of her daughters' dresses when they were younger, loved quilting and crafts. Elaine was so wonderful at anything she did.

She is survived by her husband George Kirby, daughters; Tammy Kirby, Dawn Cantrall and Nicole McGovern. Brother and sister-in-law George and Pat Coates, Brother-in-law Ed and Patty Ferdig and grandchildren; Kayla (Andrew) Rushing, Nicholas Cantrall, Peyton McGovern, Caitlyn McGovern and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine is preceded in passing by her parents John and Alice Coates and her sister Irene Ferdig.

Memorial Services will be announced. Elaine will be laid to rest in Paradise, California.







