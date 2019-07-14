Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elden Russell Weesner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Weesner

ELDEN RUSSELL WEESNER

June 14, 1935 - July 9, 2019

Elden Russell Weesner, age 84, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Colorado Springs, CO. He was a resident of Ada, OK, for many years and was formerly a missionary in South India for 42 years with his wife, Dorothy Lee Weesner, who preceded him in death on May 7, 2017.

Elden was born on June 14, 1935, to Orval E. Weesner and Juanita Mae (Vail) Weesner in Colorado Springs, CO. On August 14, 1955, Elden and Dorothy married in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1969, Elden and Dorothy went to India with their 4 children to work with Medical Educational Assistance Program (MEAP). He and Dorothy founded Hope Rehabilitation Center, where Elden trained the handicapped men in machine shop skills. Elden also helped establish churches and a Bible college where he pastored and taught. They retired at age 75 and returned to the US, where they made their home in Ada, OK, and were members of Central Church of Christ.

Elden is survived by two daughters, Ruth Ann Weesner of Ada, OK, and Nanette Lee (Weesner) Tulloss (Mark) of Colorado Springs, CO; one son, Jonathan O. Weesner (Shawna Beard) of Endicott, NY; five grandchildren: Jonathan Scott Weesner of Tulsa, OK, Aaron K. Weesner of Tulsa, OK, Amanda G. (Weesner) Hurt and husband Timothy of Yukon, OK, Tessea C. Tulloss of Colorado Springs, CO, and Trenton J. Tulloss of Lincoln, NE; one great-grandson, Kaden J. Hurt of Yukon, OK; one brother, Alvin Weesner and his wife, Beverly; two sisters, Sharon (Weesner) Stitt and her husband, David, and Norma (Weesner) Yoho and her husband, Don.

He was preceded in death by parents; his brother, Gordon Weesner and his wife, Charlotte, of OK; his son, Russell E. Weesner of Tulsa, OK, and Chennai, South India; and his grandson, Damien "Tate" A. Tulloss of Colorado Springs, CO.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Academy Christian Church located at 1635 Old Ranch Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908. Fellowship time will follow.







