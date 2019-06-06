Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldonna Kohleen (Baird) Valentine. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 View Map Graveside service 9:30 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Service 11:00 AM North East Bible Chapel 1722 McArthur Ave. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valentine

ELDONNA KOHLEEN (BAIRD) VALENTINE

February 16, 1932 - June 1, 2019

Eldonna Kohleen (Baird) Valentine went home to be with the Lord June 1st. She was born in Concordia, Kansas, on February 16th, 1932, to Eldon C. Baird and Helen (Kohl) Baird. The family moved to Clinton, Iowa, soon after her birth before moving to Boulder, Colorado. Eldonna graduated from Boulder High School class of '50; she married Donald Wayne Valentine on October, 5th, 1950. Her husband, Don, served two years in Korea with the Army; he worked and retired from NOAA in Boulder. Eldonna had four sons and was a devoted mother and dedicated homemaker during their growing up years. In 1979, Eldonna and Don moved to Westminster, Colorado, and later to Colorado Springs in 2003. Eldonna attended Northeast Bible Chapel in Colorado Springs.

Eldonna is preceded in death by her husband who died in 2011. Her four sons survive her: David Wayne Valentine (married to Marion), John Daniel Valentine (married to Margaret Sabol), Paul Scott Valentine, and Mark Eldon Valentine (married to Juli Conzatti) and she had seven grandchildren: Vera, Keiren, and Brynn; Jenna and Levi; Lena and Bethlehem. Sisters Kathryn Morrow (Jack) and Ruth Ann Logan (David) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to Camp Elim , 5567 Painted Rocks Road, Woodland Park Colorado, 80863.

Viewing will be 6-8pm Thursday June 6 at Springs Funeral Home North, 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Services June 7, 2019 at 11am at North East Bible Chapel. 1722 McArthur Ave. Colorado Springs, 80909.





