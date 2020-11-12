Sasaki

ELEANOR GILMOUR SASAKI

1933 - 2020

Born one of five siblings in Kingfisher, Oklahoma on June 29, 1933 as Elenora Carol Burnett, Eleanor Gilmour Sasaki passed away Thursday October 29th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is survived by her three daughters; Janice Gilmour, Rebecca Lane (Michael Lane), & Jamay Gilmour, their father Warren L. Gilmour along with her second husband's (David T. Sasaki) children; Ernest Sasaki and Cheryl Dunham (Lance Dunham). She is also survived by her six grandchildren Kristen Dunham, Robert & Hala Dunham, James & Sarah Lane, Shannon & Brae Van Toor, Brian & Kira Dunham, and Kyle Lane. Eleanor is also survived by her sister Billie Jo Riley, and many more family members across the country. A fiercely loving mother and grandmother, she was fun, elegant, beautiful, ageless, helpful, giving, energetic, a fantastic cook, seamstress, dancer, bridge-player and gracious hostess. She had a steel-trap mind for numbers, an unbeknownst talent for writing and was a shining friend to all who met her. Eleanor was reared in Kingfisher, OK where she was cheerleader for her Kingfisher High School and voted Football Queen for her graduating class of 1952. Eleanor worked as Secretary for the Poultry Industries Department at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK during college, later working in bookkeeping, property management and as a real estate agent in Southern California before retiring. She completed an Associates Degree at LA Pierce College. Throughout her life she enjoyed supporting various clubs including the University Dames at OSU, the Girls Scouts, the Northridge Junior Women's Club, and the Night Owl Dance Group. She volunteered fulltime in her CA church daycare center for years, was a Salvation Army Bell Ringer, a volunteer for the Kingfisher Hospital Gift Shop, and delivered Meals on Wheels, all with a grand smile! We are forever blessed by your love, courage and determination, Mom, and your love and trust in Our Father in Heaven, thank You Jesus. A service will be held this Saturday, November 15th, 2020, 1:00 PM at Academy Christian Church on 1635 Old Ranch Rd., Co. Spgs., CO. Reception immediately after.

..The night is so still, I hear no human's word. But I am not alone - I can feel Him. My Father is here.

-Eleanor Carol Gilmour







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store