Ortwein

ELEANOR "SISSY" (GABARDI) ORTWEIN

November 10, 2019

Eleanor "Sissy" (Gabardi) Ortwein, 86, passed on November 10 in the loving care of the second-floor nursing staff at Sunny Vista. She was born in Elbert, Colorado in 1933, 1 year after her brother, Robert "Bobby" Gabardi was born. They were life-long buddies until Bobby passed this September. 10 years after Sissy was born 2 more brothers were welcomed by her and Bobby: Duane and Jackie Gabardi.

Sissy was married to Walter Ortwein who passed 18 years ago. Before she retired, she was a neighborhood beautician and knew many people in Ivywild. She loved doing crafts, cooking, shopping, buying, and being a "cottage" neighbor to all. She loved fishing and camping around Clear Creek Reservoir and had a trailer for summers along the Arkansas River. She spent 20+ wonderful years in residence at the Myron Stratton Home and made many friends over the years.

Sissy was preceded in death by both her parents, Arthur Gabardi and Ruby Causey, Bobby Gabardi, Jack and Donna Gabardi. She is survived by a much younger brother, Duane Gabardi and his wife, Jean, a step-daughter, Rebecca Ortwein, of California, and many nieces and nephews.

Sissy's memorial service will be Saturday, November 16th, 11 a.m., Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Rd.







