August 23, 1933 April 22, 2020

Eleanor Swift passed away with her family by her side on April 22, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was the daughter of Ernest and Mildred Ivany. Eleanor was born on August 23, 1933 in Newfoundland, Canada.

She married the love of her life; David Swift and they were married for 63 beautiful years. They have a lovely daughter Gail.

During her marriage, she was an Air Force wife and they were stationed in Canada, Delaware, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Mexico. Her family made their permanent home here in Colorado Springs.

Eleanor loved her friends far and wide. She loved bowling. She had a great passion for tea and she loved it when her husband brought it to her. Eleanor loved her grandbabies and was very supportive of their dreams.

She is survived by her loving husband; David, daughter; Gail, grandchildren; Jennifer, Sunday, David and Ben, great grandchildren; Micayla, Ian, Atticus, Ruby, Olive and Dorothy.

Eleanor is proceeded in death her parents; Ernest and Mildred.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later day.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children Hospital.







