Eli Bailen de Leon
1949 - 2020
ELI "DANTE" BAILEN DE LEON
June 27, 1949 November 22, 2020
Eli (Dante) Bailen de Leon passed away suddenly in Colorado Springs on 22 Nov 2020 at Penrose St Francis Health Center. He was born on June 27, 1949 in Manilla, Philippines and lived his life by helping others in need. He is survived by his wife Madel de Leon, his handsome son Baby Eli, his beloved daughters Tasha and Dana De Leon, his brothers Rey de Leon, Eliseo de Leon Jr, Cesar de Leon and his sisters Lisa Hogan, Gina Marie Bautista and Cecilia Garcia. Dante will be remembered and sadly missed by all who he generously put through college, helped to relocate, or otherwise assisted throughout the course of his life. We are grateful to have known a kind mentor and generous soul such as Dante. There will be a memorial service later in the year at Penrose St Francis Memorial Chapel.



Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
