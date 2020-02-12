Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eliane L. (Meme) Sanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sanders (Meme)

ELIANE L. SANDERS (MEME)

February 29, 1940 February 3, 2020

On February 3, 2020, Eliane L. Sanders (Meme) passed away at the age of 79, with family by her side.

Eliane was resilient from the very beginning. She was born during WWII in a cave on February 29, 1940 in Dange, France while her mother and siblings hid from the Nazi's and her father was a POW in Germany. She grew up with 4 sisters and 2 brothers, Annette, Colette, Susan, Mauricette, Robert and John.

On Aug 20, 1965, Eliane married the love of her life, the late Clyde W. Sanders. They lived many places around the world due to her husband's military service. She became a naturalized US citizen on June 12, 1970 and eventually settled down with her family in Colorado Springs, CO.

While in Colorado, Eliane began working at Army and Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) in 1975 and retired from there November 30, 1999. During her retirement, she was an active member of the Fountain Valley Senior Citizens Center, spent time with her vast friends, and made countless memories with her family.

Survivors include her daughter Catherine Royal and son-in-law John, of Colorado Springs, CO and her son Donald Sanders and daughter-in-law Margaret, of Arkansas City, KS; granddaughters Melynda (Royal) Maldonado of Colorado Springs, CO, Laetitia (Sanders) Jaipaul, Chantal (Sanders) Drumgole both of Austin, TX, Alicia (Sanders) Moore of Arkansas City, KS and Dange' (Sanders) Oguntodu of Wichita, KS; 5 grandsons-in-law; 14 great-grandchildren and sisters Colette Arnault and Annette Fraux.

Eliane was preceded in death by her loving husband Clyde W. Sanders in 2011.





Sanders (Meme)ELIANE L. SANDERS (MEME)February 29, 1940 February 3, 2020On February 3, 2020, Eliane L. Sanders (Meme) passed away at the age of 79, with family by her side.Eliane was resilient from the very beginning. She was born during WWII in a cave on February 29, 1940 in Dange, France while her mother and siblings hid from the Nazi's and her father was a POW in Germany. She grew up with 4 sisters and 2 brothers, Annette, Colette, Susan, Mauricette, Robert and John.On Aug 20, 1965, Eliane married the love of her life, the late Clyde W. Sanders. They lived many places around the world due to her husband's military service. She became a naturalized US citizen on June 12, 1970 and eventually settled down with her family in Colorado Springs, CO.While in Colorado, Eliane began working at Army and Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) in 1975 and retired from there November 30, 1999. During her retirement, she was an active member of the Fountain Valley Senior Citizens Center, spent time with her vast friends, and made countless memories with her family.Survivors include her daughter Catherine Royal and son-in-law John, of Colorado Springs, CO and her son Donald Sanders and daughter-in-law Margaret, of Arkansas City, KS; granddaughters Melynda (Royal) Maldonado of Colorado Springs, CO, Laetitia (Sanders) Jaipaul, Chantal (Sanders) Drumgole both of Austin, TX, Alicia (Sanders) Moore of Arkansas City, KS and Dange' (Sanders) Oguntodu of Wichita, KS; 5 grandsons-in-law; 14 great-grandchildren and sisters Colette Arnault and Annette Fraux.Eliane was preceded in death by her loving husband Clyde W. Sanders in 2011. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close