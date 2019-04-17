Kane
ELIAS "KENT" KANE
June 22, 1933
Elias "Kent" Kane passed away in Colorado Springs at 85 years of age. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 22, 1933 to E.K. and Grace Kane.
Kent is survived by his wife Virginia, children Kathryn and John, sister Sylvia, and five grandchildren, Kevin, Sarah, Meghan, Peter and Emma.
He grew up in New England and earned his degree in Geology from Dartmouth College, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and was on the ski team.
Kent spent four years in the US Navy, stationed in Hawaii, Taiwan and other locations around the Pacific as an intelligence officer.
Kent and his family moved to Colorado Springs in 1968 where he opened the Mountain Chalet sporting goods store that fit his love of cross-country skiing and back-packing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to El Paso County Search and Rescue (epcsar.org).
Kent will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019