Daniels, Jr.ELIE B. DANIELS, JR.August 8, 1954 August 18, 2020Elie B. Daniels, Jr., age 66, was born in Washington, D.C., at Walter Reed Army Hospital, on August 8, 1954 to the union of Army CW3 Elie B. Daniels, Sr. and Viola S. Daniels. During his early years he traveled with his military family to duty stations in Heidelberg, Germany; Fort Ord, CA; and Fort Carson, CO.Elie, an Eagle Scout, graduated from General William Mitchell high school in 1973. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Adams State College in 1977. Elie served in the United States Army as a Water Treatment and Plumbing Systems Specialist. After being discharged from the service, he worked as a Psychiatric Technician at the Corpus Christi Texas State School. Elie also worked several years as a taxi driver in Corpus Christi, where he was much sought after due to his engaging personality and knowledge of the area. Many return customers likened him to a tour guide.Elie was athletic in his youth. He enjoyed playing basketball and was a long-distance runner on the Adams State College track team. Elie enjoyed conversations about sports trivia. Especially when it came to his favorite teams, the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, and the San Antonio Spurs. He also looked forward to basketball's annual March Madness.Elie had a passion for preserving memories at a young age and was a member of the photography club in high school. He was known for his keen ability for capturing the best moments, and always found ways to be more creative when it came to film projects for school. Wherever he went in life, to include Masonic meetings or Red Hats Society gatherings with his mother, Sunday service, exploring San Antonio or another city, or a family or friend's home, Elie would never miss a chance to photograph such moments that were special to him.Elie wore many hats. He was an amazing caregiver for his mother, a photographer, cell phone subject matter expert, and U.S. Army veteran who loved his country. He was a basketball and U.S. football fan, historian, and was well versed in U.S. and World political affairs. Most importantly, he was a humble servant of the Lord.Elie departed this life unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 at his childhood home in Colorado Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by his father, Elie B. Daniels, Sr., grandparents, and maternal aunts and uncles. He leaves to celebrate his life: one son, Marco I. Marshall (Jennifer) of Austin, TX; his mother, Viola S. Daniels of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Everett L. Daniels of San Diego, CA; sister, Sandra D. Daniels (David Stinson) of Colorado Springs, CO; two nieces, Ceara L. Daniels and Larissa C. Daniels-Hill both of Colorado Springs, CO; uncle Joseph Daniels (Joann) of Ft. Washington, MD; great uncle, James Daniels of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of cousins and friends. Elie never met a stranger and was loved and respected by those who were fortunate enough to know him personally.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors located at 1104 S. Circle Dr. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors followed by Interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 1:00 PM.