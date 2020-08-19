Farady

ELISABETH FARADY

1927

August 3, 2020

Elisabeth Farady, 93, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2020.

Originally from East Prussia, she was at college in Europe training to be a teacher when her studies were interrupted by WWII. She and her family fled before the fighting, survived the Dresden bombing, and were permanently displaced from their home. Elisabeth married a US serviceman and came to the United States. As a military wife, she created for her family eight homes in the U.S., England, Germany, and Colorado during the military career.

Elisabeth was a devoted mother and homemaker, an excellent cook, a masterful seamstress, and a friend to animals. She was passionate about music, and she was an accomplished pianist, singer in choirs, and hand bell ringer at church. Before it became fashionable, Elisabeth was knowledgeable about nutrition and health. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and participated in water aerobics into her 80s.

After divorcing, Elisabeth completed an associate degree in accounting and went on to a career in bookkeeping at an orthodontics practice.

Elisabeth was a devoted member of her church for over forty years.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, an older sister, two nephews, and her former husband. She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; also a sister, a niece, and two nephews,

A private memorial service is scheduled and condolences can be conveyed at Cappadona Funeral Services, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the First Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the Pikes Peak Humane Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store