ELISABETH JULIAN EMILY DICKERSON
November 17, 1935 December 23, 2019
Elisabeth Julian Emily Dickerson was born November 17, 1935 in Solingen Germany, to the union of Wilh and Otto Hens. She transitioned to her heavenly home on December 23, 2019.
She belonged to the Order of Eastern Stars, and was also a daughter of Isis. Elisabeth lived in Colorado for 33 years and she also resided in California, Ohio.
Elisabeth is preceded in death by both parents; her siblings, Lore Knigs, Herta Meyer; and son, Frank Haus.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Danielle Nicole Dickerson of Colorado Springs and D'Neydra Fleming of North Carolina; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Soto of Colorado Springs, Ashleigh Cherry of Washington State, Kiana Amond of Colorado Springs; two grandsons, Jayden Fleming of North Carolina, Donte Scott of Colorado Springs; and six great grand-children.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 30th, 4pm-6pm at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Her homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, December 31st at 11:00 am at Angelus Chapel. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019