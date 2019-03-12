Neumann
ELISABETH LOTTE NEUMANN
February 13, 1924 February 23, 2019
Elisabeth Liesbeth Lotte Neumann, 95, died on February 23, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born on February 13, 1924 in East Prussia/Germany.
Elisabeth was a refugee from East Prussia. She married her first husband while living in East Prussia and they had one daughter. She came to West Germany in 1948, where she met and married her second husband in 1953. They had one son and one daughter. She and her husband immigrated to the United States in 1982.
She is survived by her daughter, Inge L. Kelly; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917.
Inurnment, Bethel Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elisabeth's memory to the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation:
http://www.pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today
