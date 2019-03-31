O'Brien
ELISABETH O'BRIEN
June 27, 1933
March 25, 2019
Elisabeth O'Brien, 85, of Colorado Springs, died Monday, 25 March 2019 at the Pikes Peak Hospice Facility.
Elisabeth was born June 27, 1933 in Regensburg, Germany, the daughter of Martin and Johanna (Silberman) Eibl.
She married Robert O'Brien on November 5, 1958.
Robert was in the Army and they lived in various locations in the United States and Germany.
Elisabeth had a celebrated career with the Civilian Personnel Office in Mannheim, Germany. She and her partner, Art, retired to Colorado Springs in 1996. She often heeded the call of Cripple Creek and enjoyed playing the slots.
Elisabeth is survived by Arthur Griesser; her daughters, Jo-Ann and Susann, and their husbands, Gary and Phil; all of Colorado Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on June 29, 1980.
She was a force of nature that we miss every waking moment.
