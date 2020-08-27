Murphy

ELIZABETH ANN MURPHY

October 1,1950 July 31, 2020

Elizabeth Ann Murphy (Beth) 69, loving wife, mother, sister, Mimi, and friend passed away on July 31, 2020 due to complications of lymphoma.

Beth was born on October 1,1950, in Yonkers, New York to Charles L. and Lucy (Ryan) Andrews. Along with her beloved husband Ken, she lived in Colorado Springs for the past 48 years, where she raised her family and worked at Foothills Elementary teaching young children to read. Her loves were her granddaughters and spending time at the beach (no matter where- as long as there was sun, sand, and saltwater) with family and friends.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucy Andrews. She is survived by her husband Ken; daughter Jennifer (Brady Davis), and their daughters Madelyn and Lucy; son Matt (Laura Johnson); and siblings Charlie, Jimmy, Larry, and Ann. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store