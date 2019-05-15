Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Arlene Fasold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Arlene Fasold, a resident of Manitou Springs since 1968, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, after a short illness. Arlene was 94 years of age, born March 27, 1925 in Los Angeles, California.

Arlene was a Civil Service employee for several years, working on the Manhattan Project during her employment. She also served well over 20 years as a volunteer for the Penrose Library in Colorado Springs-volunteering until the age of 93. She was a lover of books, having read hundreds of books over her lifetime. Even at the age of 94 she was fiercely independent, living on her own until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. Fasold; her father Jean Dauriac; and her mother Loretta Kraus.

Surviving are her two loving sons, Steven Fasold and his wife Inez and Brian Fasold; three grandchildren, Holly Jackson, Kayla Fasold and Drew Fasold; and two great grandchildren, Emily and Caleb Jackson.

Out of respect for her wishes, there are no services planned. The family requests that memorials be made to the Penrose Library in Colorado Springs.





