Mayo
ELIZABETH "BETTY" CATHERINE MAYO
March 26, 1936 March 29, 2020
Elizabeth Catherine Mayo was born in Concord, New Hampshire on March 26, 1936. She went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Elizabeth was a Pastor's wife and a long time resident of Colorado Springs. She is survived by her son, Elery J. Mayo Jr. and wife, Amy; daughter, Tonjua L. Scrivner and husband, Lyndon; son Quent Mayo; daughter, Caprice E. Sander and husband, Chris; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was married to Elery J. Mayo in 1956 and spent the last 4 decades side by side with him in ministry. She especially liked the music ministry and feeding the hungry. She also enjoyed our large family dinners and all the fellowship that came with them. Always sassy, she kept everyone on their toes. Elizabeth was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who had the privilege to know her. Elery J. Mayo preceded her in death after 56 years of marriage. We know she is walking hand in hand now with her "Rascal" and with Jesus in their midst. Per her wishes a private family service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Springs Rescue Mission 5 West Las Vegas St. Colorado Springs, CO. 80903
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020