ELIZABETH DOLLARHIDE
We lost a great one this weekend! Kathryn Elizabeth "Liz" Dollarhide passed peacefully with her family beside her Friday evening. Born in Newcastle, WY, Liz was raised in Littleton, Colorado, She married Dave Dollarhide in 1968 and resided most of her grown life in Monument, CO. She raised 3 children and was active in her community and church. She was a retired educator, having graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and teaching before her children were born in Thornton, Colorado.
Liz is survived by her three children, Melinda, Matt and Andy Dollarhide; her two daughters-in-law, Erin and Ana and her four beloved grandchildren Georgia, Flora, Blas David and Daniella.
A "Celebration of Life" Service is planned for this Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Historic Pinecrest Event Center located at 106 Pinecrest Way, Palmer Lake, CO 80133.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The First Church of Christ, Scientist at 325 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or Tri-Lakes Cares at P.O. Box 1301, Monument, CO 80132.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019