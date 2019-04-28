Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Mountain View Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Moore

ELIZABETH "BETTY" MOORE

May 30, 1934

April 12, 2019

Betty passed away with family at her side on April 12, 2019, after a period of declining health. Betty, who never knew a stranger, will be remembered for her smile as well as her many achievements and interests that inspired and served those around her.

Born in the Bermuda Islands on May 30, 1934, to Gordon and Mary Hayward, Betty's love of water was second nature. She was an accomplished competitive swimmer and swam almost daily throughout her life, motivating her own grandchildren to join swim teams and encouraging countless adults and disabled children as a volunteer swim instructor. She also loved playing tennis.

Betty met and married Paul Moore in Bermuda. They settled in Decatur, Illinois, and Betty relocated to Colorado in 1997 after Paul's passing.

As a lifelong Christian, Betty devoted her time and talents on medical mission work, helping found a school in Belize, and volunteer work. Locally, Betty was a longtime member of Mountain View Church of Christ where her grandchildren fondly remember her hands-on support of planting the entryway flower garden and striping the church parking lot! Betty also volunteered with the Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center. During this time, she adopted her beloved Susie, a retired therapy horse.

Betty is survived by son Sam Moore, daughter Margie (James) Thatcher, grandkids Ted and Kate Thatcher, and brothers Irvin (Bea) Hayward and Edwin (Joan) Hayward, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents Gordon and Mary, and siblings Margie, Billy and Ralph.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Mackenzie Place for the community and attention Betty enjoyed, and especially for their genuine love and care. They are also grateful to the New Century Hospice staff for their expert and compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 25, 2019, at Mountain View Church of Christ,





