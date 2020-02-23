Ostrow
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (WORMLEY) OSTROW
May 26, 1927 February 13, 2020
Betty Ostrow was born in Aurora, Illinois, on May 26, 1927, and died in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on February 13, 2020.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bob Wormley (2002) and husband Bob Ostrow (2018). She is survived by her three daughters, Joan Gardner of Tucson, Arizona, Mary Lou Kartis and Angie Klein, both of Colorado Springs; three grandsons, Aaron Simmons, Matthew Kartis, and Ryan Kartis of Colorado Springs; one great-grandson, Marcus Simmons of Dillon, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020