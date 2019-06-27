Kelly
ELIZABETH P. (MANIGOLD) KELLY
January 14, 1920 June 24, 2019
Elizabeth Pearl Kelly, born January 14, 1920 in Geary, Oklahoma and came to Colorado Springs when she was a young child. She died on June 24, 2019. She was 99 1/2 years old. She was the youngest of 10 children born to John and Anna Manigold. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
She married Daniel John Kelly, they had 4 children. William Kelly (Ida), Elizabeth Peoples (Tom), Patricia Keeney (Marvin) and Dennis Kelly (Connie). They divorced and she married Edwin Davee and they had John Michael Davee (Jeanie). She was preceded in death by Elizabeth and Dennis. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and even some great-great grandchildren who all loved her dearly.
She was a resident at Union Printer's Home. She was a member of Fountain Independent Baptist Church. She was attended by Pikes Peak Hospice before her death. Her services will be at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., on Friday, June 28, at 11 o'clock, visitation 9:30 - 11:00. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019