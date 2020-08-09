RossELIZABETH PHILLIPS ROSSSeptember 30, 1921 July 31, 2020Elizabeth Phillips Ross, 98, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Colorado Springs where she has been a resident for 50 years. She was born in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, on September 30, 1921, to Thomas and Mary (Chuey) Phillips. Her sister, Mary, and her boyfriend, Lester H. Kalp, introduced Elizabeth to Alvin Edison Ross, Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, in 1937 and they were married on May 2, 1942, in Fairborn, Ohio. From there, she supported her husband and family while moving with the U.S. Air Force to locations that included England, Texas, Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Guam, and finally, back to Colorado, where she settled with her husband and family in August 1970, upon Alvin's retirement. During their second tour in England, they adopted a twin boy and girl in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and eight years later, during the third tour in England, Elizabeth gave birth to her son Kerry. In addition to raising her family, she had a 24 year career in civil service until her retirement in 1982. Elizabeth was a founding member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church when it began in 1972. She is survived by her son, Kevin, and his twin sister, Heidelinde (James) Burger and grandson Bowie Burger, her brother, Thomas, and many nieces and nephews in the Phillips, Kalp, and Ross families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Colonel Alvin E. Ross, USAF, Retired, her son, Kerry Michael Ross, her parents, her sister, Mary, and her brothers, Michael, George, and James. Mass will be conducted at Holy Apostles Catholic Church and her final resting place will be with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.