Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (Dawson) Rhiddlehoover. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service St. George's Anglican Church Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rhiddlehoover

ELIZABETH "LIZ" (DAWSON ) RHIDDLEHOOVER

September 30, 1938 October 7, 2019

Elizabeth "Liz" Dawson Dawson, an Army brat, Army wife, self-proclaimed bookworm and devoted Anglican, passed away on October 7, 2019. Liz was born on September 30, 1938 in Asheville, NC to Colonel Wallace H. Dawson Jr. and Mary Parker (Johnson) Dawson. The youngest of three siblings, she spent her early childhood in North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and Germany as her father completed his career in the US Army. The Dawson family settled in Fayetteville, NC where she graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's degree in English and History from Flora MacDonald College (now St. Andrews University) in 1958 and began teaching English at the junior high school on Ft. Bragg, NC.

In 1960, Liz married Captain Loyd P. Rhiddlehoover Jr. (USMA 1952) at St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, NC. Liz energetically supported Loyd during his 28-year Army career and celebrated with him when he achieved the rank of Brigadier General. Liz embraced the adventure of frequent household moves and rolled her sleeves up at each post as a welcoming hostess, Red Cross volunteer and leader in the Officers' Wives Club. She and Loyd retired to Colorado Springs in 1983. Liz was a long-time member of Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and was also among the founding parishioners of St. George's Anglican Church. Liz dearly loved her church family and contributed greatly to both congregations, volunteering her time and elbow grease as a Thrift Store volunteer and Altar Guild team leader.

Liz is survived by her brother, Colonel Wallace H. Dawson, III (USA Ret), and her sister, Sarah Dawson McLeod. Liz also leaves behind her children, Colonel Sarah Beth (Rhiddlehoover) Cliatt (USAFA 1986, USAF Ret), Loyd P. " Trey" Rhiddlehoover III (USNA 1989, Lieutenant USN) and two grandchildren, Carter R. Cliatt and Charlotte D. Cliatt.

A memorial service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church in Colorado Springs, CO on October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. George's Anglican Church. Her ashes will be interred beside her husband's at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

Friends and family will forever remember Liz Rhiddlehoover for her energy, her wit, and for her signature phrase, "Courage!"







RhiddlehooverELIZABETH "LIZ" (DAWSON ) RHIDDLEHOOVERSeptember 30, 1938 October 7, 2019Elizabeth "Liz" Dawson Dawson, an Army brat, Army wife, self-proclaimed bookworm and devoted Anglican, passed away on October 7, 2019. Liz was born on September 30, 1938 in Asheville, NC to Colonel Wallace H. Dawson Jr. and Mary Parker (Johnson) Dawson. The youngest of three siblings, she spent her early childhood in North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and Germany as her father completed his career in the US Army. The Dawson family settled in Fayetteville, NC where she graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's degree in English and History from Flora MacDonald College (now St. Andrews University) in 1958 and began teaching English at the junior high school on Ft. Bragg, NC.In 1960, Liz married Captain Loyd P. Rhiddlehoover Jr. (USMA 1952) at St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, NC. Liz energetically supported Loyd during his 28-year Army career and celebrated with him when he achieved the rank of Brigadier General. Liz embraced the adventure of frequent household moves and rolled her sleeves up at each post as a welcoming hostess, Red Cross volunteer and leader in the Officers' Wives Club. She and Loyd retired to Colorado Springs in 1983. Liz was a long-time member of Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and was also among the founding parishioners of St. George's Anglican Church. Liz dearly loved her church family and contributed greatly to both congregations, volunteering her time and elbow grease as a Thrift Store volunteer and Altar Guild team leader.Liz is survived by her brother, Colonel Wallace H. Dawson, III (USA Ret), and her sister, Sarah Dawson McLeod. Liz also leaves behind her children, Colonel Sarah Beth (Rhiddlehoover) Cliatt (USAFA 1986, USAF Ret), Loyd P. " Trey" Rhiddlehoover III (USNA 1989, Lieutenant USN) and two grandchildren, Carter R. Cliatt and Charlotte D. Cliatt.A memorial service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church in Colorado Springs, CO on October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. George's Anglican Church. Her ashes will be interred beside her husband's at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.Friends and family will forever remember Liz Rhiddlehoover for her energy, her wit, and for her signature phrase, "Courage!" Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close