Parker

ELIZABETH "BETH" SHELTON PARKER

January 13, 1957 April 13, 2019

Elizabeth (Beth) Shelton Parker, a loving and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, died April 13, 2019, at age 62 in Colorado Springs, CO. Beth was born January 13, 1957, in St. Louis, MO, and grew up mostly in St. Louis and Columbia, MO. She graduated from Colorado State University in 1979 and worked in kitchen and interior design. In 1998, she received her MBA from Regis University.

Beth loved the Colorado outdoors and spent many happy times camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, skiing, golfing, and participating in other activities. She enjoyed traveling and visited many wonderful places, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico, and many U.S. destinations. Beth was a devoted fan of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. She loved traveling to sporting events, including the Masters Tournament, the International, and the Olympics. She was a wonderful cook and greatly enjoyed entertaining for family and friends. Beth was very creative and talented and produced beautiful needlework, craft, and other items, which are cherished by family and friends. She enjoyed giving handmade gifts.

Beth was devastated to lose her Mountain Shadows home in the Waldo Canyon Wildfire of 2012. She was greatly comforted by, and much appreciated, the community's support for those affected by the fire. She was able to move into her beautiful rebuilt home about a year later.

Beth will be missed and remembered by all who loved her, including her parents, Dr. Brent M. and Martha S. Parker; sister, Margaret Parker; brother-in-law, Mark Burgess; niece, Hillary Burgess Mullen (Lucas) and great nephew, Lawson; nephew, Parker Burgess; cousins; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her cherished sister, Martha Parker Burgess. Beth's family are especially grateful to her longtime friends, Louanne and Melissa, who provided wonderful friendship and support. A private service will be held. Donations may be made in Beth's memory to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, from which she obtained her beloved dogs, Max and Maggie; or to Brookdale Hospice, 7222 Commerce Center Drive, #100, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.







