ELIZABETH "LIBBY" (NELSON) SINGLETON
April 6, 1948
May 28, 2020
"Our Lord called our Libby home the morning of May 28th. If you ever met my Libby, I expect you loved her. She had a pure, sincere way of touching everyone, and always spoke from her heart."
Libby passed away at her home in Frisco, Texas.
She was born in Japan on April 6, 1948 to COL (RET) Daniel Jack Nelson and Winifred (Mahan) Nelson.
Libby is survived by her loving husband, COL (RET) Darrell W. Singleton; children: Darrell "DJ" W. Singleton, Jr. (Drew), and Ryan D. Singleton (Susan); grandchildren: Ean R. Singleton, Sydney R. Singleton, and Cassidy H. Singleton; and siblings: Mary Ellen Spahr, Daniel J. Nelson, Jr., Patricia Nelson, William P. Nelson, and Teresa "Terri" Lujan.
"My life will never be the same without my Libby.
I will always cherish her. I will always love her - I suspect you will also."
A public visitation with social distancing will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO. Private interment will be at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Libby's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
Online condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
