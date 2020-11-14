1/1
Elizabeth Susan Robinson
1960 - 2020
Robinson
ELIZABETH SUSAN ROBINSON
February 2, 1960 November 3, 2020
Of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on November 3, 2020. Beth was born in Ridgewood, NJ on February 2, 1960.
Beth loved animals (especially horses). She loved to see the wild horses of Corolla and enjoyed many wonderful vacations in OBX. Her love of animals extended to the many charitable endeavors of which she was a part. She shared her money and time and gave her whole heart to those causes. Beth also loved the "Springs". She moved to Colorado Springs in the early 90's. Beth worked for Fedex for the last 12 years and really enjoyed her job and co-workers. She was blessed in so many ways to have many dear and wonderful friends in all aspects of her life. She will be missed for her intelligence, kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness and most of all her friendship.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Virginia Robinson. She is survived by her siblings, Audrey Lynn Kostelecky, William Scott Robinson and Michael Kevin Robinson (Louise Berns).



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
