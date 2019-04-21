Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN LOUISE (STICE) HOLDREN. View Sign

HOLDREN

ELLEN LOUISE (STICE) HOLDREN

APRIL 25, 1962 MARCH 18, 2019

On March 18, 2019, Ellen Louise Stice lost her courageous two year battle against T-Cell Lymphoma. Surrounded by the love of her fiance, Robert Holdren Jr, and family, she passed away at her childhood home in Moraga, CA.

She is survived by fiance Robert Holdren, Jr. of Colorado Springs, mother, Ann Stice of Moraga, sister Karen Malotte (K.R.) of Mountain Ranch, brother Mark Stice (Debbie) of Escondido, sister Meg Stice of Moraga, sister Nan Breuner (Jim) of Orinda and brother Jim Stice (Lyn) of Duncans Mills. Ellen was also a proud aunt to many nieces and nephews, a doting stepmother and loving grandmother. She will also be missed by her Colorado family and friends. Ellen is predeceased by her father, Harold Stice, and sister, Kathleen Lewis.

Ellen was a tremendously hard worker who enjoyed a successful career as a sales executive for over twenty years. Her true passion was in spending time with her family and friends. She wished to be remembered as a person who truly made it her mission to live every day full of joy and experience all life has to offer. Those who knew her understand how much joy and happiness she brought into the lives of her family and friends. With a deep love for animals, especially those in need, Ellen was a proud 'mama' of her three rescue dogs Nattie, Lucy, and Huey.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27th at 5 p.m at Tap Traders Restaurant located at 3104 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. This is a joyful event where family and friends can share precious memories of Ellen. If you wish to make a donation to honor Ellen, we request donations be made in her name to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation.





