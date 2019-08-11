Jones, Jr.
ELLSWORTH E. JONES, JR.
January 8, 1933 August 5, 2019
Ellsworth E. Jones, Jr. "Al", age 86, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. Al was a 26 year veteran of the US Air Force retiring with the rank of Captain. Al was born in Iowa and lived in numerous locations throughout his military career, making Colorado Springs his home in 1968.
Al was married to Marian (deceased) and had three children Michael, Patricia, and Nancy. Al was later married to Lorraine (deceased) and had two stepchildren Doug Dustin and Debbie Puckett. Al is survived by his children, Michael (Chris), Patricia, and Nancy Lang (Rick); five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Carole Lane, Eleanor Hemminger, and Donna Schnoor; and his beloved cat Angel.
Services with military honors will be held 2 p.m. Monday August 12, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance, "America The Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Online condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019