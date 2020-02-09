Gustafson
ELLSWORTH "GUS" EDWARD GUSTAFSON
June 24, 1935 February 4, 2020
TSgt Ellsworth Edward "Gus" Gustafson, 84, died February 4, 2020 at Bonaventure Memory Care, Colorado Springs after a courageous battle with Waldenstrom's cancer from Agent Orange.
He was born June 24, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska to Ellsworth A. and Mary (Moss) Gustafson.
Gus lived in Colorado Springs for forty-four years.
He retired from the United States Air Force after twenty years, served with Naval Reserve for four years, and was a machinist for twenty years.
Gus was also a member of three flying clubs; Power, Pikes Peak Soaring (gliders), and Rocky Mountain Radio Controlled for many years. He spent his time going to flying shows and taking pictures, and then coming home and building planes to scale after retirement.
He is survived by his wife of almost sixty-three years, Sue; his son, Steven (Leslie); three grandsons, Scott, who serves in the U.S. Navy, Steven, Jr. (Ginger), Blaze (Chelsey); three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Gabriel and Zander.
Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Gus's cremated remains will be scattered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gus's memory may be made to I.W.M.F., 6144 Clark Center Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020