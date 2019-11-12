Underwood
ELMER "E.B." BOYD UNDERWOOD
February 4, 1939 November 8, 2019
E.B. was born February 4, 1939 in Buena Vista, Georgia. He died November 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
E.B. retired from the US Air Force as a Captain after twenty years of service. He also retired after twenty years as a civil servant.
Visitation, Wednesday, November 13, 11AM-1PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 1PM, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019