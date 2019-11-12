Elmer Boyd Underwood

Service Information
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80923
(719)-358-5128
Obituary
Underwood
ELMER "E.B." BOYD UNDERWOOD
February 4, 1939 November 8, 2019
E.B. was born February 4, 1939 in Buena Vista, Georgia. He died November 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
E.B. retired from the US Air Force as a Captain after twenty years of service. He also retired after twenty years as a civil servant.
Visitation, Wednesday, November 13, 11AM-1PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 1PM, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Full obituary: www.tsfs.co
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
