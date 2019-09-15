Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Earl Spriggs III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Spriggs III

ELMER EARL SPRIGGS III

January 25, 1954 August 20, 2019

On August 20, 2019 Elmer Earl Spriggs III drew his final breath after battling cancer.

"Earl" was born on January 25, 1954 in Salina, Kansas to Elmer Earl Spriggs, Jr. and Mildred Palmer. At a young age, the family moved to Colorado where he grew up, much of that time in Colorado Springs but also in Woodland Park and Denver; the past 30 years were spent in Widefield.

In 1979, he married Diana Cude, and a lifetime of love and laughter began.

Earl was an Army veteran and found his career in workplace Health and Safety. At Western Forge in Colorado Springs, he began his training and honed his skills as "the safety guy". He then moved on to Spectranetics in Colorado Springs, before landing at Vestas, where his career ended. He was most proud of the work he did there to prevent workplace injuries and accidents.

Earl was an avid movie watcher and could quote lines of movies at any time and in any conversation, confusing his wife. He had a quick and sharp sense of humor and loved to laugh and make others laugh. He really enjoyed working on home improvements and working with wood. A new hobby was creating miniatures.

Earl was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred, and his sister, Surina Vasquez. He leaves behind, and will be greatly missed by his wife, Diana, daughter, Kristina, and granddaughter, Emily; along with many loving extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Earl's life will be on September 21, 2019, 12:30 pm at the Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane in Fountain, Colorado.

Diana, Kristina and Emily request that memorial donations be made to Pikes Peak Palliative Care and Hospice, without whom this time would have been much darker. Family request that those attending the celebration of life to wear colorful clothing.







