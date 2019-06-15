Elora Jones
ELORA VIRGINIA JONES
September 9, 1918 May 26, 2019
Our beloved mother, Elora Virginia Jones passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019, 100 years old, Colorado Springs, CO.
Born September 9, 1918, Covington, GA. Survived by sister, Annie Gilstrap, Conyers, GA, son Michael L. Jones, daughter, Terri Easley. Leroy Jones, husband preceded her in death March 1, 1973, married July 7, 1940.
The Celebration of Life Services, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 am, Paradise Baptist Church, 2595 San Jose Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112. "Even though we will miss Momma greatly, we rejoice in her triumphant return to her Heavenly Father as she loved to sing His praises."
Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019