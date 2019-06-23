Wood
She enjoyed music, dancing, exercising, drawing, painting, scrapbooking, tennis and was an avid football and baseball fan. She loved and was an ardent follower of the Colorado Rockies. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She also was a member of the Retired Officer's Wives Club, International Sinatra Society, and a former member of Colorado Springs Country Club. She loved God, her family, her church, her country and spending time with her many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father.
March 4, 1924 - May 13, 2019
ELSIE FRANCES (MOYER) WOOD
Born on March 4, 1924 in Washington D.C., Elsie was the only child to Wilbur and Elsie (Lentz) Moyer. After graduating from Central High School in 1942 during World War II, she went to work for the U.S. Department of Commerce in the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey. She attended night school at George Washington for 1 year. Beginning in 1980, she worked as a sales associate at The Limited Corporation for over 25 years and was recognized with several national awards during her career.
She married James M. Wood Jr. on June 20, 1959 in Carson City, Nevada. Her greatest love was her family - son, John M. Braund (Sue) of Summerville, South Carolina; daughter, Leslie A. Geegan, Fountain, Colorado; son, Todd K. Wood (Laura), Chatham, New Jersey; and daughter, Tracey E. Ortenzio (Jim), Belmar, New Jersey. She had six wonderful grandchildren: Lindsay M. Travis (Jason), Hannah B. Smith (Steven), Campbell A. Wood, Andrew J. Wood (Kathleen), Jared M. Wood, and Ashley S. Wood. She had one great grandson, Nicholas J. Baker.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flower Fund at First Presbyterian Church or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation in memory of her husband, James M. Wood.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019