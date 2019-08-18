Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Regina Edwards. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Services 975 South Union Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-4995 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwards

ELSIE REGINA EDWARDS

September 13, 1924 August 14, 2019

Elsie Regina Edwards, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 14, 2019.

She was born in Dawson, New Mexico to Jose & Alvina Rodriguez. She was raised by Jose & Lupe Rodriguez.

She was married to Edgar Edwards, for a loving 51 years, before he passed away. They had met while he was stationed at Camp Fort Carson. He a soldier and she a caregiver there. He proposed to her on the chapel steps. They married three months after they had met.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; 3 sons, Joseph, David and Roy; daughter, Mary Catherine; her granddaughter, Anita; six sisters, Julia, Jessie, Tommy, Tillie, Erlinda, Vickie; and five brothers, Sammie, Sulley, Benny, Felix, and Ben.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte; her daughter in law, Jane; 3 brothers, Johnny, Manuel, and Palook; 2 sisters, Josie and Maria; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Elsie had a full life and enjoyed time with her beloved family. Her daughter who she referred to as "her Dolly" Charlotte was always running her to every family event they could possibly attend. Charlotte was her personal angel and made her life as comfortable and fulfilling as she could.

Elsie would always welcome anyone she met and would make them part of her family. She would ask anyone to just call her Grandma. She will always have a special place in everyone's hearts.

With much love to our Mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and Aunt Lo.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday August 20th at The Shrine of Remembrance 1730 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM. Service will begin at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center, 975 S Union Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Abundant Hope Church 821 South Royer Street, Colorado Springs, Co 80903.

Online condolences can be made on







