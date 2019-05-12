Elvira Garcia

Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Garcia
ELVIRA GARCIA
May 3, 2019
Elvira Garcia, 92, peacefully left our world to join her lord and dear loved ones Friday, May 3rd, 2019 in the comfort of her own home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Elvira was preceded in death by her husband James F. Garcia.
Elvira spent her final days with her loved ones cherishing and enjoying her long, eventful life. Elvira leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Diane, and Dee; two sons, Jim and Mike; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and many loving friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, with reception to follow in the Reception Hall.
Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019
