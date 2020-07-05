1/1
Emilia Varrone Cimino
1919 - 2020
Cimino
EMILIA VARRONE CIMINO
June 16, 2020 December 19, 1919
Known as "Milo" to family and friends. She retired from Timken Roller Bearing Co. after 33 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel; son, Michael; and grandson, Edward Cimimo. Milo is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Marshall; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered. Services will be Saturday, July 18th at 10am, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church.




Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
