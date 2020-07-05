CiminoEMILIA VARRONE CIMINOJune 16, 2020 December 19, 1919Known as "Milo" to family and friends. She retired from Timken Roller Bearing Co. after 33 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel; son, Michael; and grandson, Edward Cimimo. Milo is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Marshall; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered. Services will be Saturday, July 18th at 10am, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church.