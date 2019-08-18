Mathis
EMILY MATHIS
Oct. 19, 1932-Aug. 14, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother, went home to the Lord. She was born to Gregorio & Feliz Duran in Tres Piedras, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, & husband, Donald Mathis.
She is survived by her two children, Leona Broussard, & Valdamar Gallegos Jr, 2 granddaughters, Laura Yniguez & Holly Gallegos, 6 great grandchildren, & sister, Lola Tursi.
Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Tues, Aug 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be Wed, Aug. 21, 2019 at 11AM in Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport Rd, C/S.
She will be missed dearly by her family & friends.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019