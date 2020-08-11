1/1
Emma Ellen Elizabeth (Schmidt) Bridges
1922 - 2020
EMMA "LISA" ELLEN ELIZABETH (SCHMIDT) BRIDGES
November 25, 1922 - August 4, 2020
Emma Ellen Elizabeth Schmidt Bridges was born 97 years ago in Hamburg, Germany. As a child, she traveled to Chile, South America, to be with her family there. She cultivated her adventurous spirit and traveled the area by bicycle from Vina Del Mar all of the way to Patagonia. She married Thomas Ralph Bridges, who was in the USAF, and together they made their home in Hampton, Virginia, where they increased their family to include four children, Marion, Suzanne, Elaine and Bernard. Shortly thereafter, there were orders for Japan, then Hawaii, Colorado Springs, Hawaii again, California and back home to Colorado Springs. She loved to RV travel the United States, focusing on states with delightful beaches. Her passion, though, was sewing, and also reading, photography, knitting and crocheting. Elizabeth is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a dear mother and friend, and will be missed enormously by all.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
