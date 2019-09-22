Green
EJ grew up in Colorado Springs, graduating from Palmer High School. She was very active as a member of the Junior League contributing her many talents and civic service as a community volunteer.
October 15, 1934 September 11, 2019
EMMA-JO GREEN
Emma-Jo Green, long-time resident of Colorado Springs, and Kona, HI, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after a short illness.
Emma-Jo, affectionately called EJ, was born in San Mateo, California on October 15, 1934. EJ was the firstborn child of Emma-Louise and Ralph Timothy Smith. Her brother, Bixby, and sister, Judy followed in succession.
Emma-Jo is survived by her husband, Jim of 57 years; and his three daughters: Melany Levenson (Howard), Lisa Graven, and Shelley Rinella (John); her sister, Judy Johnson (Lowell); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private memorial service in their Broadmoor home was held in EJ's honor on Sunday, September 15. An additional memorial service TBA will be held in Kona, HI where EJ and Jim have many friends.
To view extended obituary, see ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019