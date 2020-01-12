Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Mutu

EMMA LOU MUTU

October 20, 1924 January 6, 2020

Emma Lou Mutu died January 6, 2020 in Colorado Springs. She was born October 20, 1924 in Belle Valley, Ohio to Maurie Terese (Cunningham) and Rufus Rory Walton. Emma had been a straight "A" student throughout her primary grades and graduated top in her class. She met and married her husband, John, in 1947. She traveled with him to Japan and continued her education to become an accountant. In January of 1955 they moved to Denver where John worked at the USAFA. Upon completion of the USAFA in Colorado Springs they moved to the Black Forest area. She worked as an Avon representative into the 1990's. Emma was an avid reader, mostly in the mysteries and enjoyed a trip to Cripple Creek every now and then. She also loved to play Gin Rummy and played with her son, Bob, up to a couple of weeks before passing.

Emma is survived by her children, Robert and his wife, Sachivo, Richard Barnett and his wife, Patricia and Nikki Britton; Grandchildren, Michelle, Catherine, Chris and Johnny; and a sister Francie Milligan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Arnold Mutu; parents, Maurie and Rufus Walton; and brother Jim Bates.







