Emma Louise Braxton-Smith
1928 - 2020
Braxton-Smith
EMMA LOUISE BRAXTON-SMITH
May 2, 1928
October 11, 2020
Emma Louise Braxton-Smith, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1971, passed away peacefully Sunday, October11, 2020. Emma was born May 2, 1928 in Barnwell, South Carolina. She has also lived in Europe and in Okinawa for many years.
Emma was married to Walter Othello Smith on June 28, 1948. They had seven children together. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her son Walter "Itty" Smith, and her daughter Zenobia Zarandi.
Emma is survived by sons; Michael Smith and Vincent Smith; daughters Faith Branch, Ruvicia Morton and Mickie Tweed. She has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Emma was passionate about learning. She enjoyed being a nurse at Penrose Main Hospital for several years. She enjoyed dancing and loved fishing and traveling.
Emma was deeply affectionate about her children and grandchildren. She was very energetic and playful. She will be forever missed and cherished in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Associations.




Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
