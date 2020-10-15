Emma M. (Praeker) Donnelly went to be with her Lord on September 15th in Colo Spgs. Emma was born in Green River WY to Mae and Fred Praeker. She married Russell(Tim) Donnelly on August 8 1948 in Rawlins WY. Emma lived in Cheyenne WY, Billings MT, and Thornton Co before moving to Colo Spgs. Emma was an active member in the Winslow Assisted community. She dearly loved her church family, fellow residents, and the caring staff. Emma is survived by daughters Ruth (Bill) Westerfield Cheyenne WY and Nancy Patterson Colo Spgs. Grandchildren; Willy (Whitney) Westerfield Charlottesville VA, James (Mary) Westerfield Loveland CO, Brian (Chandra) Westerfield Chester VA, Shane Patterson Colo Spgs, Tom (Susan) Patterson Colo Spgs, Jon Patterson Ft. Worth TX, Lorrie (Dave) McGrady Marion VA, and Travis Booker Denver CO. Emma had 16 greatgrandchildren. Nieces and nephews; Shelley (John) Romero Colo Spgs, Jon Donnelly, Joe Donnelly, Dawn Moreland, and Sonja Donnelly. Emma was preceded in death by her Husband Russell, Mother Mae Zulian, Father Fred Praeker, Brother Fred Praeker, Sister Doris Runnells and Daughter Dorothy Booker. Emma will be placed with her Husband in the Trails End Cemetery in Medicine Bow WY. Memorial services at a later date due to Covid. Emma loved her Lord, family and friends. She will be greatly missed.



