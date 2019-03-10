Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Miller. View Sign

EMMA MILLER

April 6, 1924

March 3, 2019

Emma Miller, 94, passed away on March 3rd in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Sisto and Clara Ferrari and was the youngest of eight children. Emma and her husband, J.B., were married for 62 years, until his death in 2006. They moved to East Alton, Illinois, in 1951. After successfully raising three daughters, Emma volunteered at Operation Blessing in Wood River, Illinois, for 38 years.

In 2013, Emma moved to Colorado Springs to be near her loving daughters. She enjoyed living independently at The Belcaro Apartments where she had many close friends. She was a member of the knitting group and played cards almost daily until she was hospitalized with pneumonia on March 1st.

Left to cherish her memory are a sister, Nora Colussi, age 104; 3 daughters - Judy Kinney (Dan), Susan Robertson (Don) and Lisa Miller (James Sweeney); 4 grandchildren - Tobi Burton, Dawn Kinney (Eric Larson), Christopher Kinney, and Stephanie Kinney; 2 great-grandchildren - Danny Kinney (Stacy) and Mollie Hoagland; 1 great-great-grandson, Declan Kinney; dozens of nieces and nephews and tons of loving friends. She loved spending time with her family and was ever grateful for her close-knit bunch.

Private services will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Blessing, 18 E Lorena Ave, Wood River, IL 62095.





